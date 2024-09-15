Las Vegas, Nevada.- Five and counting! Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez successfully defended his unified world titlesof the super middleweightin front of Edgar Berlanga in the T-Mobile Arenaof Las Vegas, Snowfall.

He Mexican boxer sentenced the Puerto Rican from the third chapter. ‘Canelo’ took advantage of the carelessness of Edgar Berlanga to unleash a left hook that sent the player to sleep Puerto Rican.

In the following chapters there was respect between the boxers who engaged in verbal fencing after being fierce to the tune of twelve rounds.

Saúl Álvarez defeated Edgar Berlanga with scores: 117-110, 118-110 and 118-110 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Canelo’ increased his professional record to ‘Canelo’ to 62 victories (39 by ‘KO’, 22 by decision), two draws and two defeats in 66 fights.

On the other hand, Edgar Berlanga suffered his first defeat in boxing against Saúl Álvarez. He will have a record of 22 wins (17 by quick route and 5 by decision) and one loss against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

