The property of batman It is not foreign to different concepts and ideas. One of the most interesting proposals for the future of this character is Batman Azteca: Clash of Empires, an animated film that will turn the Dark Knight into a Mexica warrior, and A new image of this long-awaited film was recently revealed.

Through their official networks, the first official image of Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, where we can see Batman in his special clothing as a Mexica warrior. Along with this, the description of this project was shared:

“The film follows a young Aztec who uses the temple of Tzinacán, the bat god, as a hideout to confront the Spanish invasion and avenge the death of his father.”

First image for 'BATMAN AZTECA: CLASH OF EMPIRES'. The film follows a young Aztec boy who uses the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair to confront the Spaniard invasion and avenge his father's death. pic.twitter.com/3CLUrcoYIv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 27, 2024

There is still a lot that is unknown about this project, but will clearly retain some of the characteristic elements of the characterlike his tragic past, and his desire to fight injustice, in this case represented by the invasion of the Spanish.

Although at the moment there is no release date, it is expected that Aztec Batman: Clash of the Empire will be available on HBO Max sometime in 2024. Let us remember that this is a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation, Particular Crowd and Ánima Estudios. In related topics, official art for the movie is revealed Batman: Beyond. Likewise, the return of Joker is confirmed in Batman 2

Editor's Note:

This is not the first time that Batman reaches other cultures, and what was done with Batman Samurai was quite interesting, so I have faith in this new project. He just hopes that the film's release date is announced soon, especially after its original delay.

Via: Discussing Film