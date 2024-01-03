The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Shahama Municipality Center, completed the rehabilitation project of 3 multi-use playgrounds in the Al Bahia area, and created a multi-use playground, and a games and fitness area in the new Shahama Park, with the aim of raising the efficiency of the municipality’s assets, encouraging the practice of sports, and providing a recreational environment. Safe and sustainable for all members of society, and devoting the best elements of life and luxury in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The project includes the rehabilitation of 3 stadiums in Al Bahia, including an artificial turf football field with a total area of ​​1,650 square meters, a multi-purpose court with an acrylic floor (five-a-side football, basketball, and handball) with a total area of ​​375 square meters, and a volleyball court with an acrylic floor. With a total area of ​​375 square meters, in addition to installing 10 tall lighting poles equipped with energy-efficient lighting.

As for the New Shahama Park, a multi-use field was completed, with an acrylic floor (five-a-side football, basketball, handball), with a total area of ​​594 square meters, in addition to installing a metal fence around the field with a length of 84 meters, installing two gates to the field, and 4 lighting poles. Long, powered by energy-saving lamps.

The project also included the establishment of a fitness games area in New Shahama Park, dedicated to fitness equipment with a total area of ​​245 square meters with an acrylic floor, and providing it with five multi-use fitness devices that serve different age groups of park visitors, and motivate community members to practice physical exercise to maintain their health. The fitness area is also equipped with seating for rest.

In this context, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is keen to expand the map of sports stadiums in its assets, including gardens, parks, and residential neighborhood parks, with the aim of enhancing community health and providing recreational and sports facilities that suit all ages and meet their needs, as well as to make sports a way of life and a healthy lifestyle that contributes to enhancing health. Members of the Society.