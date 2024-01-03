Home page World

New Year's resolution: Go jogging more often. Many people are doing this. But one thing is often annoying: where to put the house key? We have a simple trick.

Munich – Body weight is a constant issue for many people, which is particularly addressed at the beginning of the year. New Year's resolutions drive people to the gym or even to the streets. Many people see jogging as their greatest success. And in addition to possible weight loss, walking also improves your mood and immune system.

But if you want to set off without a trouser or jacket pocket, for example, you often have trouble with your house key. People from apartment buildings often have to take two with them. So what do you do if you don't have any bags but still want to jog?

Jogging: The simple key trick for going for a run

Some people hold the key in their hand the whole time, others are happy when someone is at home and all they have to do is ring the doorbell. But the shoelace trick, explained here in two pictures, ensures that the key can be stowed away without any problems and you hardly notice it. There is a 99 percent chance that the key will not be lost.

Step 1 (left picture): Thread the shoelace out of the top eyelet, then there should be two shoelaces on one side. Step 2 (right picture): Thread the key back into the lace you just removed. © tz editorial team ank

So once you have pulled the shoelace out of the top eyelet and threaded the key, the next step follows.

Step 3 (left picture): The shoelace is pulled back through the eyelet, holding the key so that it does not slip into the interior of the shoe. Step 4 (right picture): Lace the shoe normally. Alternatively, thread the key through other shoelaces so that it sits securely. © tz editorial team ank

Go jogging: Trick also works with two keys

If you follow the steps, the key should be barely noticeable while jogging. To be on the safe side, you can always tie a double knot. But since the key was threaded in front of the eyelet, nothing should go wrong if her shoelaces came loose. It is advisable not to place the key completely on the clamp, but rather slightly to the side.

If you have to leave the house with two keys, it is recommended that you put the other key in the other shoe. This also ensures stability. Depending on the running shoe and the key, pressure points can occur when jogging, so you should try the other side and slide the key back and forth a little.

