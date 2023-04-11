289 billion rubles of budget funds are provided for environmental activities in Russia in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Victoria Abramchenko said on April 10 at a meeting with deputies of the Duma faction “New People”.

“Among the key tools are the national project Ecology, state programs and strategic initiatives for socio-economic development until 2030,” Abramchenko said.

In addition, she noted that Russia annually accumulates about 8 billion tons of various waste, and a separate industry is currently being created for their sorting and disposal.

According to Abramchenko, at the moment more than 50% of municipal solid waste is sorted in the country.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to expand the Clean Air federal program. This project was launched five years ago as part of the Ecology national project. Its goal is to improve the environmental situation in the 12 most polluted cities and reduce their emissions by 22% by 2024 compared to 2017 levels.

In January, the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said that at the end of 2022, the separate collection of waste was available to almost half of the population – 48.4%. He clarified that last year Russia increased subsidies to regions for the purchase of containers for separate waste collection from 1 billion to 1.5 billion rubles.