An anomalous and hellish heat wave grips the Peninsula. Friday and Saturday will be ‘hot’ for 11 Italian cities. Many are the provincial capitals with a red dot (alert 3, the maximum level) in the bulletin on heat waves drawn up by the Ministry of Health, which monitors 27 cities. Tomorrow, July 12, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo will be ‘in red’; on Saturday, July 13, Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

In the new update, on Friday there will be 3 provincial capitals with an orange dot (alert 2): Ancona, Venice and Verona. Only Genoa and Naples are protected from the heat wave (green dot, alert 0), to which Brescia and Milan will also be added on Saturday.