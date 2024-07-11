Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno He lashed out at his critics and said in an interview that he is not responsible for the PRI’s defeats during the last five years as national leader of this institution.

“They want to pin something on me that is not my responsibility, they are Those of that group who criticize us todaywho gave the PRI the worst image in history. It is the narrative of the government and of that whole bunch of cynics: Francisco Labastida, Manlio Fabio Beltrones, Dulce María Sauri, Aurelio Nuño, Enrique Ochoa, Pedro Joaquín Coldwell –he listed–. The responsibility was everyone’s”.

Regarding the electoral defeat on June 2, the PRI member argued that “it was an election where there was no democratic normality, where the entire government and all public servants were involved head over heels. And it is not an elegant way to avoid my responsibility.”

“I’m not playing the victim, but while all these cynics kept quiet and said nothing, I stayed here to confront the government with class, with character, with determination. For less than 1 percent of what they did to me, others ran away from the country,” he complained.

In an interview on the EntreDichos program, on El Financiero Bloomberg, with journalist René Delgado, he also clarified that “There is not and there will not be any purge nor will anyone be expelled from the PRI.”

“Here, each member must behave carefully and clearly because we have internal rules. Those who attack the unity, the party and do not comply with a list of rules are subject to the sanctions established in the statutes. That is not for me to decide, it is for the Justice Commission to decide.”

“I am not in favor of expelling anyone, I am in favor of accountability, of not slandering anyone, of clarifying things, of discussing them with the PRI members: What have they done in all these years? Where did they support them? What political campaign were they involved in? When have they defended the PRI? When have they said they are PRI members?” he stressed.

The current leader of the tricolor party said that “the coalition with the PAN must be maintained and reconsidered” and he says he is “capable and prepared” to, in 2030, “build consensus to form a large opposition bloc, which will not be easy, but we have to build it.”

The responsibility that he does assume is that “we did not have a territorial presence and that we entered into a coalition with a candidate who was not from our party.”

