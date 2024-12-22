Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk will continue to hold the WBA, WBC and WBO world boxing champion belts in the heavyweight category. Early this Sunday morning he successfully defended his titles after beating the British Tyson Fury on points in a fight held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) that repeated the one the two fighters already had seven months ago, also with Usyk’s victory.

This time, unlike in that fight, the judges’ decision was unanimous: 116-112. The 37-year-old Ukrainian went from less to more and made use of the left hooks that reached Fury repeatedly. Usyk, who received congratulations from the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has become a symbol of his country after remaining undefeated in 23 fights.

By keeping the championship belts, Oleksandr shows that we are Ukrainians and that we will never abandon what belongs to us

Volodymyr Zelensky





“By keeping the championship belts, Oleksandr shows that we are Ukrainians and that we will never abandon what belongs to us. No matter the difficulties, we will win. Whether in the ring, on the battlefield or in the diplomatic field,” Zelensky launched on his Telegram account.

With 25 kilos more than his opponent, Fury suffered the second defeat of his career (34-2-1).

Read also