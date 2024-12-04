The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesenhas crossed out PP’s accusations of having obtained subsidies for her husband’s company are “false” and he wanted to make it clear that his family has not received “any” subsidy from his Ministry since she was appointed in 2020.

It was during the Government control session this Tuesday in the Senate when the ‘popular’ senator Paloma Martin has addressed the new minister to find out the criteria used by the Ministry to grant nominative subsidies to projects.

Specifically, he said that supposedly Aagesen’s husband’s company, in which his brother also works, “obtained subsidies from different ministries”, including the one he now directs. “As you were a member of Mrs. Ribera’s cabinet, your husband obtained a subsidy of 200,000 euros to develop a biogas project; When you were already Secretary of State, your husband received help from Red.es and a loan of more than 100,000 euros and in 2023, a subsidy of 40,000 euros,” she detailed.

But the minister has denied it, accusing the PP senator of “issue falsehoods” regarding his family and himself because, as he has said, he carries out his work “with a public function” and his family has not received “any help” from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. As she said, her family “had a job” before she came to the ministry, “and she will continue to do her job, even though (the PP) does not want her to do her job.”

Paloma Martín has insisted that defining the Moncloa as a “business center” and that when granting aid it works by “plugism”. “There is a number one, Sánchez, and there are people like you who contribute to it and also help their families,” he reproached. And he has also cited the case that led to provisional detention of the alleged organizer of the ‘Koldo plot’, Victor de Aldamafor the authorization that your Villafuel company received to operate with a hydrocarbon license.

Aagesen has asked for “a little rigor” from the PP, replying that the ministry does not grant authorizations to operatorsbut rather, as he said, the operators register on the list of the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) and the ministry is only responsible for validating that the criteria are met.