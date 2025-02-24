Exciting day this Saturday in Baiona with the Second day of the Baitra J80 Winter League organized by Mount Real Club de Yateswhere the three disputed tests made the classification jump giving entrance to new ships in the head posts.

There were changes in practically all positions except in the first, in which it remains Javier de la Gándara’s okofen. The crew, with partials of 3-5-1 in the three sleeves placed in Liza and 10 points in the classification, managed to reaffirm his first place making his aspirations to the title very clear.

In second position, with partial 2-2-3, it appears Juan Carlos Ameneiro’s uproarwinner of the last edition of the championship and firm candidate to step on the final podium and take some of the winner trophies. He left sixth of the inaugural day but this Saturday did not forgive and with 13 points it is just 3 points of the leader.

Another of the great jumps in the classification was the April of Chisco Catalánthat was eleventh and is now third, although quite far from the first two classified, with 28 points.









After Friday’s temporary A sunny day, pleasant temperature, and a west wind between 8 and 12 knots which allowed the fleet of 24 ships to show off in the Bay of Baiona. With quite wave and some roles in the last manga, to which they had to change the tour up to 3 occasions, the second day of the championship sponsored by Baitra had everything that could be asked for a regatta of these characteristics.

It started punctual at two in the afternoon with the first of the tests, which the Portuguese of the 4 jotas won from the Atlantic Sailing Club, led by Joaquim Moreira. Rowing and Okofen crossed the arrival line in second and third position respectively.

The second manga, with the same wind conditions as the first, won the Petrilla Cactus Digital of Jaime Barreiro, of Portonovo, who completed this afternoon very good tours. An incident with April made him lose the third position he would have achieved if he had not had to withdraw from the first test, after which he fell to the ninth place. The uproar and April were second and third.

And it was the third manga that gave the most headaches to the Regatta Committee that was forced to change the route up to three times to solve the wind roles. In this final test, with less intensity, the first three to leave behind the Boyarín of arrival were the okofen, the 4 jotas and the uproar.

Thus, the okofen and the uproar are placed in the lead, first and second respectively, just 3 points away, and announce an exciting third day, which will be played on March 8.

The April is third with 28 points and closes the top 5 two ships that already appeared in the top five after the opening stage: the Waikiki of Andrés Gómez, with 30 points, which falls from the second position to the fourth; and the Puma – Spaco de Santiago Estevez group, with 33 points, which was fourth and now is fifth.