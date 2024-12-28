A visit to the Vienna Musikverein, the temple of classical music where the New Year’s Concert is held

There are those who travel to Vienna for its palaces, its architectural majesty and its imperial history, but there are some who get there following the beat of Johann Strauss Sr.’s Radetzky March. If you are one of those, then what you won’t want to miss is the Musikverein, the place where the most famous New Year’s Concert on the planet is held every January 1st.

Built in 1870, the Musikverein is not simply a concert hall, but a venue that embodies the tradition and precision of classical music. From its stunning neoclassical architecture to its celebrated acoustics, this musical temple is where the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra dazzles music lovers around the world throughout the year.

The Music Club

The Musikverein, whose name translates to Music Club, was built by the Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde (Society of Friends of Music) in a space donated by Emperor Franz Joseph I. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the building is a masterful example of the neoclassical style, inspired by Greek temples. With its imposing façade, where there is no shortage of columns, sculptures and reliefs, the Musikverein stands out as a tribute to the harmony between music and architecture.

Although it may be impressive from the outside, the jewel of the Musikverein is, without a doubt, the Golden Room (Goldener Saal), famous for being one of the rooms with the best acoustics in the world. Its design responds to a rigorous geometric proportion between length, width and height, which creates a perfect resonance, possibly helped by the narrowness of the room in relation to its height. The ornate gilded columns, which appear merely decorative, actually act as sound diffusers. Ceiling sculptures and reliefs contribute to acoustic distribution, while recessed upper windows and coffered ceiling optimize the projection of sound waves throughout the room.

Since 2004, the Musikverein also has four smaller underground halls, designed for various events: the Gläsener Saal (Glass Hall), with capacity for 380 people; the Metallener Saal (Metal Room), with 126 seats; the Steinerner Saal (Stone Room), with only 70 seats; and the Hölzener Saal (Wooden Room), with capacity for 80 attendees.





The New Year’s Concert

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s New Year’s Concert is one of the most anticipated musical events of the year. A concert that is not one, but three, because although the one on January 1 is the best known and is broadcast to more than 90 countries, the program is also performed in two previous concerts: on December 30, known as General Rehearsal , and on December 31, under the name of Saint Sylvester Concert (Sylvesterkonzert).

This tradition began in 1939, at the height of the Nazi regime. It was promoted by Joseph Goebbels, when Austria was part of Germany, although its current format, focused on the music of the Strauss family, was consolidated after the Second World War. Since then, the Vienna Philharmonic has performed waltzes, polkas and marches in a show that combines virtuosity and elegance. The event, as every good follower knows, traditionally closes with The Blue Danube of Johann Strauss Jr. and, later, with the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Sr., while the audience collaborates enthusiastically, applauding to the rhythm following the director’s instructions.

Getting tickets for the New Year’s Concert is not an easy task. Each year, seats are assigned through a lottery. on-line, to which interested parties from all over the world can register between February 1 and 28. Ticket prices range between 35 and 1,200 euros for the New Year’s Concert, between 25 and 860 euros for the concert on December 31, and between 20 and 495 euros for the one on the 30th. Of course, the program is exactly the same for all three concerts and you will be able to register once for each of them.





An experience for all audiences

The Musikverein is not only home to the New Year’s Concert, throughout the year it offers a diverse program that includes everything from chamber recitals to great symphonies. In addition, it has tickets at popular prices, making the musical experience accessible even for those on a tighter budget.

If visiting the Musikverein during a concert is not possible, guided tours of the space are a great way to learn about its history and architecture. These tours, available in German and English, last about 45 minutes and although they cover practically the entire building, also passing through the underground rooms, they focus mainly on the Golden Room. During the visit, curious details of both the New Year’s Concert and the hall itself are explained, such as the mystery behind one of the busts of composers that adorn it, that no one knows who it represents, or that under the current stage and the stalls are the original constructions.

Vienna, the capital of music

The Musikverein is just one of Vienna’s many musical gems. A few minutes walk away is the Vienna State Opera, another emblem of classical music. The city has countless concert halls, orchestras and festivals that celebrate its musical legacy. From Mozart and Beethoven to Mahler and Schönberg, Vienna has been the birthplace and inspiration for some of music’s greatest geniuses.

In addition to enjoying the Musikverein, Vienna offers fantastic cultural and musical experiences. From the House of Music to tours of Mozart’s house, art is breathed in every corner of the city. In winter, Christmas markets and ice rinks in the parks complete the magical atmosphere that makes Vienna an unforgettable destination at this time of year.