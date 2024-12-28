United Kingdom will increase next year support in training missions of Ukrainian soldiers and has promised that the number of commanders who will benefit from its combat stress management training will be by 2025 almost double than in 2024.

This has been announced by the British Ministry of Defense, which has clarified that a total of 180 commanders ukrainians will attend the Combat Stress Signaling Course (CSSC) taught by British Army specialists in 2025, compared to 100 who have done so this year.

“The Ukrainian people are fighting with enormous bravery to defend their country and it is our duty to put it in the strongest possible position. The UK will continue shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine throughout 2025 as we have done this year,” argued the head of the British Armed Forces, Luke Pollard.

The training will last five weeks and will cover the teaching of techniques to manage combat stressas well as assisting a person in a situation of acute stress in order to help them return to a functional state in less than a minute, among other issues.

“With hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in first aid of mental health before returning to the fronts, resilience can extend to all the ranks of those who fight against Russia’s illegal invasion,” Defense has argued.

This announcement comes after Defense Minister John Healey stated during a visit to kyiv last week that the United Kingdom will “intensify” its international leadership in Ukraine in 2025 and Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscoring the need for allies to “stay united with Ukraine” during a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump this month.

Since summer 2022, the United Kingdom has contributed to the training and coaching of 51,000 Ukrainians in combat skills under Operation Interflex, while providing £3 billion a year (about €3.6 billion) of support to the country.

The war in Ukraine broke out almost three years ago, when at the end of February 2022 the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, gave the order to invade militarily your neighboring country. Since then the conflict has progressed without apparent continuity and with the battle front lines stagnant.