Catalonia has given a new step forward to manage the Rodalies service. The Catalan Executive has asked the Government this Tuesday to exclude R1 (Maresme) from the state railway network so that the transfer of the line can be completed. The Catalan administration will begin managing the section between Sagrera station (Barcelona) and Maçanet when Moncloa makes the transfer of powers effective during “this first quarter.” All this while the joint company that will manage the entire railway network in the future.

This was explained by the Minister of Territory, Ecological Transition and Housing, Sílvia Paneque, after the meeting of the Executive Council. In this way, the Government complies with the first agreed point in summer between the previous Executive of Pere Aragonès and the Ministry of Transport. In principle, at the end of this 2025 the transfer of the lines will also be carried out from Sant Vicenç de Calders-Barcelona (R2) and from El Papiol-Hospitalet-Vic-Puigcerdà (R3).

Paneque has indicated that this is the first step to “the complete transfer of the railway network” and has claimed that they will continue working so that “the trains leave on time every day.” This announcement from the Government of the Generalitat coincides at a time where the approval of the 2025 Budgets is more up in the air than ever after the announcement by the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, not to negotiate the Accounts. The Catalan Executive defends that this It’s one more test that “the investiture agreements will be fulfilled.

Republican Left sees the announcement as “positive”

In statements to RTVEJunqueras has assured that he sees the beginning of the transfer of the Rodalies R1 line from the Government to the Generalitat as “positive”. However, he pointed out that “we still have to go further” and that This movement by Illa “does not change” the position of ERC towards the negotiation of the Budgets. “It makes no sense to reach new agreements if the previous ones are not met,” he remarked.

(There will be an extension…)