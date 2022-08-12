A year and a half after the insurrection against democracy in the United States, Justice continues to apply punishments. On this occasion, a Virginia Police officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for participating in the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, when a mob of fans of former President Donald Trump took the government building with the in order to stop the confirmation of the results of the elections, which the Republican leader called “fraud”. The agent, Thomas Robertson, has received one of the longest sentences that have been imposed among the dozens of cases opened for the attack.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested eight months in prison for him, but finally the Justice increased it to seven years and three months in prison, as well as another three years of supervised release, after taking into account that Robertson remained in custody for the last thirteen months. . Judge Christopher Cooper then decided to imprison the policeman after he violated the conditions of his parole pending trial, while continuing to accumulate firearms and making public statements in which he claimed to be “ready” to die in a “war”. civil”.

The verdict for this uniformed man, from the city of Rocky Mount, is similar to the one given a few days ago to Guy Reffit, a citizen of Texas, who stormed the Capitol with a gun and threatened the president of the House of Representatives. Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Last April, Robertson was found guilty of the six charges of which he was accused, including attacking authority and access to a restricted area carrying a weapon; a large wooden stick that his lawyers claimed was a cane that the man had been using since he was shot in the right thigh in 2011 when he was working as a private security agent in Afghanistan.

850 defendants



So far, some 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their actions during the January 6 riot. Of these, more than 350 have pleaded guilty – the majority for minor crimes – and more than 230 already have final sentences. The next one to be handed down next Tuesday will be to Jacob Fracker, an off-duty Virginia police officer who accompanied Robertson in his actions against Capitol Hill. In this case, the officer cooperated and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy against authorities. As detailed by CBS, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested a sentence of six months of supervised release for him due to the “full” cooperation he has shown during the process and which has served to secure Robertson’s conviction.