Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 1:18 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

After Ekaterina Duntsova, who was the only candidate against the war in Ukraine, was rejected in December by Russia's Central Election Commission, the chances increase that another candidate, Boris Nadezhdin, 60, also from the opposition and equally to …

This content is exclusive for subscribers