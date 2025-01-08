In recent years, videos of Spaniards sharing their experiences when looking for better opportunities outside the country have gained popularity. However, this phenomenon should not hide the stories of thousands of foreigners who come to Spain for the same purpose.

One of them is Elida, a Peruvian woman who has lived in Spain for more than four years. In an interview in the middle of Puerta del Sol for the account of TikTok @kikevasquez20the foreigner describes her work routine, which includes jobs such as cleaning apartments and apartments, as well as kitchen services, her specialty.

Thanks to the flexibility of her schedules, Elida combines several hourly jobs and achieves a monthly income ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 euros. “I try to accommodate my schedule and, well, you can win,” he says at the beginning of the video, making it clear that he organizes his time to maximize opportunities. How much do you spend per month in Spain? Despite this income, living in Spain is complicated. Elida explains that the costs of living in the country require rigorous planning. Rent, transportation and food absorb a large part of your salary, which limits your savings possibilities. “It’s not easy, but you organize yourself and try to get ahead”he comments.





Of his monthly expenses (between 800 and 900 euros), 350 are used to rent a small room that you share with another person. The rest of their income is divided between public transportation, basic services, telephone and food. Although he tries to save, he recognizes that high financial demands complicate this task. However, he affirms that the effort is worth it for the opportunities he has found in Spain. Reactions in the comments The interview with Elida has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has accumulated no less than 26,000 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, hundreds of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication. On this occasion, many showed a certain envy. «The lady is so beautiful, God bless her; worthy representative of Peru”, “How lucky, I have been 15 years and I reached 900”, “How lucky, I have been 15 years and reached 900” or “this type of hard-working women is great”, are some of the most notable comments .

#Peruvian #lives #Spain #explains #money #earns #working #domestic #worker #country #save