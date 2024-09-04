For those who don’t remember, last year it was launched PayDay 3a first-person heist-style game that debuted in a less than positive manner due to somewhat low performance issues and a server issue that disappointed those who were used to the previous installment. However, its developers have already managed to maintain significant stability and many users are active in celebrating this first anniversary of robberies that is being fulfilled.

It will be a two-part update, the first part bringing content that promises to take criminal journeys to a new level. Scheduled for release in the coming weeks, it introduces the Chapter 4, titled Fear & Greed, as part of the final DLC of the roadmap. Users who own the Gold Edition or the Gold Pass will have early access to this content, which will also be available for standalone purchase on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The expansion Fear & Greed includes the new Stock Exchange Heist, a thrilling chapter set in one of the world’s most secure financial centers. Additionally, three new weapons, mods, and cosmetics are added via the Weapon Pack, along with the Tailor Pack, which brings new masks, outfits, and gloves. This content promises to add an additional layer of strategy and customization for players.

Additionally, the Anniversary Update brings free content for all players, such as the addition of Houston as a new Heister playable, a powerful new weapon Overkill (Minigun M135), new skins and Twitch Drops. With these additions, PayDay 3 continues to expand and offer new experiences for both veterans and new players.

If you have the title, you can update it next time. September 16thThe second part will be released in October.

Via: Starbreeze

Author’s note: It’s good to know that they didn’t give up and managed to stabilize the game after what happened last year. There will be a lot of content to explore.