The English club fires the Spanish coach, who has not met the expectations of the London team despite its heavy investment in signings



01/08/2025



Updated at 5:47 p.m.





Julen Lopetegui (58 years) has been destitute this Wednesday as coach of the West Hamas reported by the London club in its official media. “The first part of the season has not responded to the club’s ambitions and objectives,” explained the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only