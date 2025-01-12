The neo-Nazi leader Martin Sellner is one of the guests for the ultra ‘Take the Word’ event that the organization Hace Nación will hold on February 8 in Madrid. This controversial individual has already been banned from entering countries like the United States and Germany. The latter occurred this same year, after being expelled from Switzerland for meeting other people of the same ideology.

As ABC has learned, the Madrid meeting will take place at the Ilunion Suites hotel on 143 López de Hoyos Street, very close to the Alfonso XIII Metro, in the Chamartín district. The National Police is aware of this. Afonso Gonçalves, from the Portuguese Reconquista and characterized by his xenophobic speech, will also participate on the same day; the German Reinhild Boßdorf, from the far-right women’s movement Lukreta; and the Spanish Mario Martos, general secretary of Making a Nation; Víctor Lenore, journalist; the academic director and professor of the Higher Institute of Sociology, Economics and Politics (Issep) of Madrid, Miguel Ángel Quintana Paz; and Paloma Hernández, known as ‘Paloma Pájaro’, painter.

Hace Nación calls it “the cultural event of the year for those who do not let themselves be carried away by the current of political correctness” and charges 12 euros for each ticket. He sells them through an online channel: «The cultural battle is being fought in Spain, it is being fought in Madrid. Come!”

Hace Nación is one of the far-right groups that has been investigated by the Law Enforcement Forces, who estimate the existence of about 400 active members (although at the time there were more than 1,500) of this type of organization in the Community of Madrid. It is similar to the disappeared Frontal Bastion, whose members became part of the National Nucleus (NN), founded as a result of the protests in Ferraz against the amnesty law. As this newspaper has been reporting, NN is the main neo-Nazi actor today, since it brings together disenchanted or former members of other groups of similar ilk.









Making a Nation has a presence in areas of the capital such as Vallecas and Villaverde, as well as in the metropolitan area: Alcalá de Henares, San Fernando and Valdemoro, towns where there is a large population of foreign origin. Among their proclamations, they state: «There are two pillars on which our political project is based: the defense and recovery of the Nation State as guarantor of the rights and freedoms of our compatriots and an economic model opposed to the reduction of the world to a simple single market.

The truth is that his anti-immigration speech and the search for a unified European and Caucasian race are the two fundamental elements that unite the bulk of the participants in ‘Take the floor’. Of the list of speakers, Martin Sellner (Vienna, 36 years old), leader of the Austrian Identity Movement, stands out above the rest.

Despite his youth, he has been ‘militant’ for many years, participating since 2008 in actions with neo-Nazi veterans in his country. A Holocaust denier, in 2006, when he was 17 years old, he placed stickers with a swastika and the acronym Aryan Youth in a synagogue, for which he was sentenced to community service in a Jewish cemetery. And in March 2018 the United Kingdom banned his entry, when he tried to talk with his girlfriend from the famous ‘Speaker’s Corner’ in Hyde Park, London (they were arrested and expelled); They classified him as one of the leaders of the extreme right and a spreader of hatred against Muslims.

‘Remigration’

Furthermore, as a result of fights with left-wing radicals, he is prohibited from carrying weapons. He was also investigated in the context of the 2019 Christchurch (New Zealand) attacks, a mass shooting in a mosque that left 51 dead and 49 injured. But his case fell when the court declared that the search of his home was illegal.

Regarding the ban on entering Germany, last April the ABC correspondent reported that “it was a media reaction after it was published that in Potsdam, in a villa in Lehnitzsee, meetings of different extreme right groups had taken place in the that Sellner promoted the expulsion of foreigners from Germany, understood in ethnic terms and without considering whether or not they had German nationality. He calls his project remigration.