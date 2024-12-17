The senior judge of Madrid, María Jesús del Barco, has once again authorized Begoña Gómez to enter the Plaza Castilla courts through the garage this Wednesday to give a statement as under investigation before Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, as she already did on July 5 and 19, as specified by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

The decision comes after the director of the Security Department of the Presidency of the Government, María Marcos, sent a letter to the dean’s office requesting this measure on December 12 in order to “guarantee the safety” of Pedro Sánchez’s wife.

“In the present case, and as results from the report sent by the Security Department of the Presidency of the Government, there is a possible risk to physical integrity of Begoña Gómez for the reasons explained therein,” the judge points out.

That report, specifically, maintains that “there is a hostile environment and obvious social rejectionwhich sometimes leads to insults being called over the public address system, with various banners displayed, both at the entrance and at the exit of the investigation.

As also happened in the previous judicial appointments of Sánchez’s wife, for this Wednesday a a demonstration by the far-right association Hazte Oír in the vicinity of the Plaza Castilla courts, and only the news agencies Colpisa, Efe, Servimedia and Europa Press will be able to access the court building – but not Gómez’s statement, which is behind closed doors.

The wife of the President of the Government appears again before Judge Juan Carlos Peinado as being investigated as a result of the last two crimes that have been attributed to her, related to an alleged misappropriation of a software for the master which he co-directed at the Complutense University.

Likewise, last week the instructor requested from the Presidency of the Government a list of all the members of his staff, within the framework of the investigation of the work that one of the advisors was able to do, Cristina Alvarezfor Begoña Gómez’s private activities.

“Require the Presidency of the Government to contribute the list of jobs of the different workers and advisors who carry out their duties in the Moncloa Palace,” the magistrate ordered in an order.

In this sense, Next Friday, December 20, Cristina Álvarez is summoned to testify as a witnessthe advisor who, according to emails in the case, participated in negotiations with Complutense while Pedro Sánchez’s wife co-directed the master’s degree.

Regarding the request from Begoña Gómez’s defense to summon María José Sánchez Rosales, from the Management of the UCM School of Government, Judge Peinado indicated that he will agree to this testimony after listening to Moncloa’s advisor. As maintained by the president’s wife’s petition, Sánchez Rosales sent an email in April 2023 in which he assured that “the technical specifications sheet must be signed by Begoña,” in reference to the document by which Gómez is being investigated for an alleged crime of intrusion.