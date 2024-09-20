According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, aka Zhuge Ex, the problem with Final Fantasy is not the exclusivity contracts, but the fact that they now have a very small potential audience . More precisely only nostalgic people would buy them that is, those who are particularly attached to the series and have followed it consistently for years. For the rest, the general public would not have any interest in the new chapters, which in fact produce lower sales than expected.

Errors upon errors

Ahmad touched on the topic in a post on X, in turn commenting on a Games Industry post that stated that the Final Fantasy series doesn’t seem to know what it is and who its audience is, a much bigger problem than exclusivity contracts.

Ahamad added that “The reason Final Fantasy has seen a decline in sales is because they are only being bought by super fans who were 15 years old in 1997 (the year Final Fantasy VII was released) and have played more than 10 games in the series. General fans and new audiences, on the other hand, have no interest in them.”

In a subsequent post, the analyst added that “the only people who buy the mainline games are the ones who can’t stop talking about Final Fantasy because of nostalgia.”

Someone in the comments also added other reasons, such as the three parts into which the remake was dividedciting data from PSNProfiles according to which only 34% of buyers of the first chapter have finished it, severely limiting the potential buyers of Rebirth.

In fact, the causes behind the current crisis of Final Fantasy seem to be multiple. Did Square Enix do everything wrong with the series, even when it seemed to be doing well?