Saturday, January 6, 2024, 00:33



A 20-year-old young man was injured this Friday night in Lorca in a traffic accident when he was driving around the Hacienda de San Julián roundabout.

The Coordination and Emergency Center of the Region of Murcia 112 received a call at 10:37 p.m. reporting the accident. The caller indicated that the injured man was wearing a helmet, was on the ground and could not feel his legs.

Emergency services from the Lorca City Council, a patrol from the Civil Guard, local police and an ambulance with health personnel from the Emergency and Emergency Management of 061 Region of Murcia went to the scene.

After stabilizing the injured man at the scene, the emergency services transferred him to the Rafael Méndez hospital in Lorca.