A man stabs his ex-partner in Ibiza and leaves her admitted to the ICU

A man stabbed his ex-wife in Ibiza in the chest, neck and hand this Sunday and subsequently took his own life, as reported this Monday by the National Police.

According to the Corps, this Sunday, around 8:20 p.m., a National Police patrol in Ibiza attended to a 34-year-old woman who had suffered several stab wounds. The agents helped the woman who had several wounds to her chest, neck and hand, and she told them that it had been her ex-partner who had stabbed her several times with a knife and had fled the scene after the attack.

The agents requested an ambulance that treated the victim and took her to the reference hospital in Ibiza where she was admitted for her injuries to the Can Misses ICU, although there were no fears for her life.

Several patrols went to the family home, where they found the door closed but heard the crying of a minor inside, and they got him to open the door. The police officers took charge of the child and entered the home. Once inside, they saw how the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing had taken his own life.

The UFAM of the National Police has taken over the investigation, verifying that there were no previous complaints of abuse and a month ago the woman had separated from her partner.