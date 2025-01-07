The US cartoonist and Pulitzer Prize winner Ann Telnaes has a dispute over one of her drawings Washington Post leave. A draft that, among others, Mark Zuckerberg from the Facebook group Meta and Amazon founder and Washington Post-Owner Jeff Bezos shows with bulging money bags and kneeling at the foot of a statue of the future US President Donald Trump, was rejected, writes Telnaes in a statement . She wanted to criticize how billionaire tech and media bosses are trying to endear themselves to Trump.

“To be clear, there have been cases where sketches have been rejected or revisions requested – but never because of the point of view contained in the cartoon’s commentary. “This is a turning point… and dangerous for a free press,” said Telnaes, who says she has been working for the press since 2008 Washington Post worked.

David Shipley, the newspaper’s opinion editor, disputed Telnaes’ account. “Not every editorial judgment is an expression of a malevolent force,” Shipley said in a statement, from which, among other things, the New York Times quoted. He decided against the cartoon because other columns took up the same topic and wanted to avoid repetition.

The Washington Post has belonged to multi-billionaire Bezos since 2013. He recently assured that he had no personal interests in the medium. The reason for this was criticism within the editorial team and among the readership before the US election in November of Bezos’ decision against an election recommendation that had already been written for Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris. Such opinion pieces have a tradition in the USA – and not just here Washington Post.

