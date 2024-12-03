The Intermediate began its delivery this Monday with the classic Wyoming monologue at the beginning of the show. And he started talking about a soup that has been cooked for 50 years in a restaurant in Bangkok.

“This broth has been cooking since the mid-70s and I It is quite reminiscent of our judicial system“said the Madrid presenter.

He noted: “There are many people who are interested in continuing to stir the same ingredients for decades.” to get a rather stale taste“.

"A few days ago The elections of judges were held to occupy new positions of responsibility in the Supreme Court, the National Court and the 17 Autonomous Courts, in total 121 positions, which, unlike the lottery, here things are not distributed at all," he stated ironically.





“It is more difficult to see a poor person in a court than at a Bertín Osborne concert”Wyoming commented, and explained that “the majority of the positions have been assigned to high places, leaving a judicial panorama that does not even remotely represent Spanish society.”

To conclude, the host of the La Sexta program assured that “justice in this country is like the Tower of Pisa, remains irremediably tilted to the right“.