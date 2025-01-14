A man has killed in the early hours of this Tuesday several stab wounds to another, ex-partner’s boyfrienda woman who has also been slightly injured, in a home in the Valladolid town of Viana de Cega, as reported by the Government’s deputy delegate in Valladolid, Jacinto Canales.

Canales has detailed that around 03:00 a.m. a 36-year-old man was murdered in Viana de Cega, “victim of several stab wounds in vital areas“.

“The aggressor entered the victim’s home and stabbed him, and in the event the victim’s partner has been slightly injuredwhich happens to be the ex-partner of the alleged aggressor,” Canales explained. The Government subdelegate specified that the aggressor has also required medical attention for minor injuries, and is detained at the Civil Guard Headquarters. from Valladolid.

The judge, who was present at the scene, has ordered the removal of the bodyand the police and judicial investigation remains open.