Many areas of the United States witnessed a dangerous level of low temperatures that reached the point of freezing, disrupting almost all aspects of life, from election campaigns to sporting events and travel.

The US National Weather Service reported in its bulletin on Sunday that a cold air mass from the Arctic hit the United States coming from Canada, causing temperatures to drop in a vast area of ​​the country.

“To illustrate the strength of Arctic air, more than 95 million citizens are included” in warnings as of midnight tonight, the authority said.

The states of Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota witnessed the lowest levels of temperature drop in the United States on Sunday. Meteorologists there expect the wind chill to reach -57 degrees Celsius.

In Iowa, a strong snowstorm halted election campaigns after Republicans running for president this year canceled planned events due to bad weather.

