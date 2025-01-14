A fire has broken out in the well-known Pamplona Planetarium, which has left spectacular images due to the dense cloud of black smoke that the flames are giving off. However, emergency services ask the population to close the windows of homes and offices to prevent smoke from entering the interior.

The fire started when the planetarium was closed. Firefighters from Cordovilla, an advanced life support ambulance and another basic life support ambulance, and agents from the Municipal Police and the Foral Police have been mobilized to the scene. Europe Press.

The Municipal Police of Pamplona has closed the street so that the Firefighters can extinguish the flames, a task they are currently carrying out.

? It is recommended to close the windows of the homes near the scene of the fire to prevent smoke from entering the homes. — 112 Sos Navarra / Nafarroa (@112_na) January 14, 2025