A 61-year-old man died this Saturday morning after fainting while canoeing on the beach of Las Salinas de Los Narejos, within the municipality of Los Alcázares. Several calls alerted 112 a few minutes before 12 noon that a canoeist had capsized near the shore and was unconscious.

At that moment, the nurse from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 gave telephone instructions to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while an ambulance from the Los Alcázares Civil Protection, Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit 061 (UME) was transported to the scene. ).

The affected person, once stabilized, was transferred by the EMU to the Los Arcos Mar Menor Hospital. However, despite continuing resuscitation attempts, he died at the health center, where the Civil Guard attended.