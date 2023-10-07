The former first lady and president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), said this Saturday (7.Oct.2023) that the woman of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Janja da Silva, has no vocation for respecting public money, but for “tourist” It is “enlarge photo album“. Michelle was referring to the international trips that the President of the Republic and the current First Lady have made since the beginning of the year. To date, the PT member has traveled abroad on 14 different occasions. “We will respect public money. The difference is that I have a calling for this work. The current [primeira-dama] You have a vocation for tourism, for expanding your photo album, that’s the difference”declared at a state party meeting in Belo Horizonte (MG).