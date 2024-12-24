They are also accused of promoting the recruitment of terrorists and promoting the organizations Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The Italian authorities announced this Tuesday the dismantling of a jihadist propaganda cell. Was made up of five people of foreign nationality dedicated to “promoting” the terrorist organizations Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

As detailed by the Carabineros in a statement, four of the suspects had formed a “terrorist association” with extremist inspiration. called Daua Italyin which they carried out activities to promote the activities of the aforementioned groups.

Thus, the Corps has indicated that all of them published jihadist content and promoted the recruitment of terrorists. In addition, they showed their willingness to move to territories controlled by jihadists in Syria and several countries in Africa, something that the fifth person who made up the cell already did.

This person, brother of the main leader of the group, moved to the Horn of Africa before the arrest warrant was issued within the framework of the investigations, which began in September 2023 through the supervision of jihadist propaganda pages on the Internet.









The Carabineros have specified that these pages have become “a formidable tool” to achieve the recruitment of extremists, “especially among second-generation young people and people with a context of migration or young Italians who are looking for an identity or who are fascinated by the rhetoric of global jihadism.