Mexico City.– The coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Monreal, announced that they will stop the request for impeachment and the criminal complaint against the judges who granted provisional suspensions against the discussion of the reform to the Judicial Branch.

The parliamentary leader corrected Deputy Sergio Gutiérrez, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, who announced these appeals against the judges.

Monreal said that although the judges exceeded their powers and functions and violated the principle of legality, he himself asked to wait, because at this time, prudence and tolerance help the country. Yesterday, Gutiérrez Luna reported that they filed a request for impeachment and a criminal complaint against Martha Eugenia Magaña, Fifth District Judge in Morelos; and Felipe Consuelo Soto, Third Judge of Amparo and Federal Trials in Chiapas, for what he called a “gross invasion of incompetence.”

On Monday, the deputy had called, along with other Morena legislators, for a conference to discuss the issue, but in the end it did not take place.

“I have asked them to wait, I believe that at this time prudence and tolerance help the country. I believe that yesterday they were going to be presented (the impeachment and the criminal complaint against the judges), but even if they have been presented, we must give them a pause,” said Monreal. He assured that there will be no fast track in any impeachment, because his bench will act with prudence and respect. “I can say with all firmness that there will be no fast track in any impeachment, that we will resort to an attitude of respect, of prudence. There is only the intention to seek dialogue,” he said. Monreal did not rule out changes to the ruling, although he did not give details, because they continue to work on them. “It is part of the discussion, now she (Olga Sánchez Cordero), there are several legislators who are in the Commission, they are proposing amendments, they are proposing modifications to the ruling that the Board of Directors has. In the next few hours we will see if some of these amendments are accepted and it will be the plenary session that determines their incorporation,” he said. In addition to the suitability and eligibility requirements for judges, which, according to Sánchez Cordero, should not be included in the Constitution but in secondary laws, Monreal said that they are also analyzing the possibility of simplifying the election of judges, so that the process takes fewer minutes. This issue has been criticized by the PRI coordinator, Rubén Moreira, who warned that in Mexico City alone it would involve filling out 25 ballots with the registration of 640 names in 2025. “It is being reviewed, but I do believe that the way of electing judges, ministers and magistrates will be synthesized,” he reiterated. Regarding Moreira’s proposal to hold a simulation of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies to review how long the proposed voting mechanism would take, the Morena member indicated that all the proposals made by the parties will be respected, but it will be the majority that decides. He reiterated that tomorrow the discussion of the judicial reform in general will begin and it is expected that the voting in particular will conclude on Wednesday, in order to comply with all the procedural stages and approve the reform with strict respect to the Organic Law and the Regulations. Monreal also confirmed that next week they will publicize the reform on the subject of indigenous peoples and Afro-Mexicans, while in the third week of September, they will process the constitutional reform that transfers the National Guard to the Sedena. “We have three very important reforms that we want to deal with in the first three weeks of September. We do not have a calendar for the others, those have already been submitted to the consideration of the Political Coordination Board,” he said.