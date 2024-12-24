The couple of ranchers who take the herd to the networks: “One disconnects from production because of how easy it is to feed nowadays”

“Health and pastures!” With this phrase, Jordi Terés says goodbye to his followers in the videos he shares, always accompanied by some very special guests: his sheep. On X, where his username is @jordialgerri, he has 3,809 followers. His wife, Gemma Arnillas, is in charge of giving life to the content on Instagram, where every day she greets with a “Bon dia!” and a song in Catalan that accompanies its images. From Sunday to Wednesday it shows moments of the flock, while from Thursday to Saturday life in the store they run, the last one that stands in Algerri, a small town of 434 inhabitants located in the province of Lleida. On Instagram, his account, @pla_ovi, has 2,127 followers.

Exactly ten years ago, the lives of Arnillas and Terés took a radical turn. The couple met long before, when the Barcelonan decided a decade ago to go party in Balaguer, a town in Lleida. There he met Terés. She left her job as an administrator in a multinational company behind and chose to become a young rancher. Her husband, born in Algerri and raised as a farmer connected to the countryside, never thought that they would end up dedicating themselves to livestock farming. “I never imagined that I would end up having a flock of sheep,” he confesses.

At first, their sheep were in a stable, but they soon realized that extensive livestock farming was the key to survival: the animals could be fed directly in the field, which significantly reduced the costs of purchasing and transporting feed. One day, they opened the barn doors and made the decision to take them out to pasture.

Make the primary sector visible

The rancher’s family, friends and acquaintances from Barcelona did not fully understand her new life, so during the pandemic they decided to start documenting her daily life on social media. “The platforms are a showcase. People contacted us to buy, and thanks to them we were able to sell our products online and get ahead,” explains Arnillas.

Shortly after, they opened the Pla Ovi store to sell their products directly and launched a website to expand their clientele. They soon realized that creating content not only allowed them to reach more people, but also made their work visible. “Social networks help break the disconnection that exists between the countryside and the city,” says Terés.

“It is showing something that is not available to everyone,” his wife emphasizes. “We are trying to make people aware of the problems that the primary sector faces, what we can contribute with the herd and to understand the role we play within the ecosystem,” he adds. “They also serve to deny fake news and be able to dialogue with people who tell us that we destroy the fields and are murderers,” he concludes.

Arnillas reflects on the content he shares. He often wonders how he can explain this without offending vegan, animal rights and environmental groups. He also mentions that he learns a lot on the networks by commenting and interacting with people, and considers that there are always points in common and gray areas where dialogue can be held.





Influence without being an influencer

Both are not considered influencersbut they are aware that through their content they can influence other people and sectors to become aware. “It is possible that someone who does not know this world may be interested in the food they consume, their proximity or life in small towns, where, if it were not for the meat production we carry out, we would not fill the warehouse to survive. ”explains Terés.

“When a person is a little interested in what you do, it is already a victory, because they know that those ribs do not come from a supermarket shelf,” adds the rancher. “One disconnects from what food production is because it is very easy to feed yourself today: you go to a supermarket and with a credit card you buy all the food you want without any difficulty. We show what it costs to do all this,” says the farmer.

Romanticize the countryside

Terés explains that life in the countryside tends to be romanticized on social networks. “Many, when they see the videos of sheep grazing, think that it is an easy life, but working in agriculture is very hard and stressful. This is the first year, after ten, that I have been able to enjoy a small vacation,” he points out. “In addition, we have two children, so work-life balance becomes a constant challenge,” admits Arnillas.

The couple considers that creating content is also a way to preserve and give visibility to the rural and cultural heritage of Lleida. “It is important that there are people on the internet who speak lleidatà(the variant of Catalan spoken in this territory), and share unique moments, like those days when the fog does not allow us to see who is in front,” says Terés. With a smile, he adds: “Some farmers call me ‘the Serengeti farmer’; I suppose it is because I illustrate our landscape and what surrounds us very well.”

A way to stay connected

Through networks they have also managed to establish synergies with other farmers. “Although some practice intensive livestock farming and others extensive farming, we seek to highlight the virtues of livestock activity and support each other,” says Terés. According to both, a clear example of unity between farmers and ranchers occurred during the protests of last Februarywhen producers from all over Spain took to the streets to demand solutions that would guarantee the future of the sector. “During the revolt, digital platforms were essential to organize us and spread our demands,” explains Arnillas.

In the municipality of Algerri, in the lowlands of the town and near the Noguera Ribagorçana river, the sheep grazed calmly, oblivious to the world. The rancher and the farmer, between words about the uncertain future of agriculture and the difficulties that besiege the sector, contemplated the fruit of their efforts. There, in the middle of the landscape that defines them, they were preparing to record a new video, sharing with their followers not only their daily lives, but also the essence of what they have built.