An international network with branches in twelve countries and three continents. The National Police, in collaboration with several foreign intelligence services, including the FBI, has dismantled a jihadist cell linked to Daesh that was planning two attacks in Europe. There are five detainees in Spain, specifically in Valencia (2), Alicante, Guipúzcoa and Cáceres, who are accused of belonging to and collaborating with the terrorist organization.

This is the second phase of 'Operation Miya', initiated by the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police in 2021 and which has had the collaboration of intelligence services from twelve countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, Switzerland and the United States. The investigation has been coordinated by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 and the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court.

The police operation began when it was detected that a person of Maghreb origin, residing in Spain, was supposedly offering to collaborate with a jihadist who had entered Europe through the so-called Balkan route and whose objective was to reach France to commit a crime. attack in the name of Daesh.

The CGI jihadist 'counterterrorism' specialists located in Switzerland the man who intended to attack in France, so they immediately transmitted the information to their Swiss colleagues. Given the risk posed by the planning of this attack, a joint operation was organized in record time in Switzerland and Spain that resulted in the simultaneous arrest in March 2022 of both radicals.

In that first phase of the operation, six other arrests were made in Europe and the Maghreb, bringing the total number of arrests to eight. The person investigated in Spain was sentenced for terrorism crimes to two years in prison and was released in mid-2023.

CGI analysts discovered that the first two detainees were part of an international network supporting Daesh that was established on three continents. For this reason, a joint macro-operation was begun with the security and intelligence services of twelve countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Maghreb.

In this complex investigation, which has lasted two and a half years, a jihadist network supporting Daesh with branches in Afghanistan, the Middle East, Sahel, Maghreb and Europe has been revealed. Its members were allegedly dedicated to obtaining funds from the commission of crimes in Europe to finance their terrorist activities. They moved large amounts of money through international shipments and cryptocurrencies; In fact, the records have seen the seizure of cryptocurrencies worth almost 200,000 euros.

Some members of the network tried to indoctrinate new followers in the jihadist creed and support them if they showed their desire to carry out terrorist attacks. As reported by the National Police, it has been detected that this network would have helped in the planning of at least two attacks that were finally neutralized by the action of the security services.

Handgun ammunition and an ax



The investigation in Spain has now concluded with the arrest of five people. One of those investigated in Spain had suffered a strong radicalization in recent months, to the point that in recent weeks he had shown his desire to carry out an attack, a circumstance that precipitated the exploitation of this operation.

During the search of his home, short gun ammunition and an ax were found. Manuals for making explosives, manuals for indoctrination of minors and jihadist propaganda have also been seized from those arrested.

This operation has involved the dismantling of part of the infrastructure and support channels of Daesh established in Europe, the Middle East and the Maghreb, as well as the support of new followers in their jihadist desires. Likewise, according to the police, this operation has shown the importance of international collaboration in neutralizing the threat.

The General Information Commissariat has carried out 22 operations this year in which 54 suspected jihadists have been arrested, 36 of them in nine operations carried out in the last two months.