A group of voters supported Putin's self-nomination in the presidential elections

A group of voters supported the self-nomination of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections. This is reported by TASS.

The head of the executive committee of the Popular Front, Mikhail Kuznetsov, announced at a meeting of voters that the decision to nominate Putin was made unanimously.

The meeting of the group of voters took place in the Zaryadye concert hall. On behalf of the Central Election Commission of Russia, it was attended by the Secretary of the Central Election Commission, Natalya Budarina.

The Russian presidential elections will be held in March 2024 over three days, from March 15 to 17.