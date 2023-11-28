Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:01



Updated 10:32 a.m.

The tipping that customers of restaurants and cafes have not been left behind for a few months has been a source of controversy and controversy for a few months now. Recently, an American waitress shared on her social networks the experience she had suffered with a group of Spanish tourists and with the “little” money she had left him as compensation for serving them.

Almost at the same time, photographs of some users who shared the tip ‘proposal’ that some establishments left as a suggestion to their customers based on the money they had spent on their respective drinks also began to go viral. Amounts that in some cases were extremely high, since apparently the amount corresponds to a percentage of the account price. The truth is that in Spain this custom is not very widespread and has nothing to do with that of other countries such as the United States.

That is why a hotelier has decided to reveal on her Tik Tok account (@lahostelera) the trick she uses so that customers decide to leave a tip and not leave the plates on which the bill is usually delivered completely empty.

The ‘tip’ that this professional shares is a situation that many clients have surely experienced. Who hasn’t experienced that when paying you have given a bill and the returns have been given in cent coins. “Do not give them a one euro coin and a fifty because they will take the one euro, if you give it to them with smaller ones they will leave you everything.”

This is the trick that this hotelier confesses that she uses to be able to keep what many consider as ‘small change’ but that once inside the piggy bank or jar they gradually gather a certain amount of money.

However, this video has also brought to the fore again, among the comments, the debate about whether you should tip or not. On the one hand, there are those who argue that if conditions were better for waiters it would not be necessary for customers to have to leave these amounts of money.

In addition, there are also those who have taken advantage of the comments to make it clear that no matter how much they use this trick to make them decide not to carry these coins, it does not work. “Here they even take cents,” wrote one of the users. “I won’t be the one to leave it, as if you gave them to me in one-cent coins,” another dared to answer.