A family is attacked with bullets who was traveling in her car, the mother lost her life on the spot, it happened on the morning of this Tuesday, September 10 in the Toluquilla neighborhood in Tlaquepaque.
The Tlaquepaque Police confirmed that after the attack a A woman died and a man was injured.Local media reported that a 14-year-old teenager was traveling in the back seats but was unharmed.
Both parents are 40 years old, the subject was treated by paramedics from Cruz Verde, according to the police media Guardia Nocturna.
The family traveling in their red Mazda car was allegedly approached and attacked by subjects on a motorcycle.
The police went to the site Tlaquepaque who acted as first responder, informed the Prosecutor’s Office of the crime.
