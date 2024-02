Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 17:47



| Updated 6:04 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Piqueras (Albacete, 68 years old) never gave interviews when he worked on television, which is why these days he expands on his conception of journalism, which he has practiced for half a century in the press, radio and television. Surprised by the loving words he has read after his retirement…