In Salah’s own words, the player is living his last year at Liverpool. Mohamed says that to date no one from the board has put on the table a contract renewal, which ends in the summer of 2025 and perhaps this is not entirely necessary, since the reality is that the Egyptian has every intention of reaching the next market as a free agent and signing with the club that tempts him the most both sportingly and financially and for this, PSG raises its hand.
According to El Nacional, the French capital will knock on Mohamed’s door to offer him a place in the squad as a free agent, as they consider that beyond his veteran status, the African is still a world-class player, as not even his 30-plus years have prevented Salah from continuing to be one of the most decisive players in the best league in the world, the Premier League, so in Ligue 1, his numbers could be even higher.
If there is a club in Europe that can tempt Mohamed enough to the extreme in terms of financial terms, it is PSG. However, this time the race of the Parisians, who have in fact been dreaming of signing the African for years, will be against the Saudi Pro League, where several clubs are open to offering Mohamed a contract and a royal life.
