The Civil Guard arrested a dangerous criminal who left two civil guards injured when he rammed an all-terrain vehicle into the official vehicle in the Lorca district of La Escucha (Murcia). The detainee is charged with the alleged crimes of attempted homicide, threats and damage. The head of the Court of Instruction number 7 of Lorca ordered his imprisonment.

He is a violent criminal with more than a hundred police records and who was subject to three court orders for search, detention and appearance. The suspect was already arrested in October 2020 for the intentional attack of four people on the terrace of a bar in El Esparragal-Puerto Lumbreras. Furthermore, the Civil Guard states that the suspect was known for his violent behavior, for which he had been reported on numerous occasions for threats.

The events occurred in February, when a Citizen Security Prevention patrol was carrying out surveillance around a home, whose resident was being sought by the justice system for arrest, for several crimes of threats, some of them with a firearm. , animal abuse and gender violence.

Images of the caches found by the Civil Guard in the suspect’s home.



GC





During said surveillance, in a surprising manner, the agents saw the suspect appear aboard an all-terrain vehicle who, without the possibility of response, rammed the official vehicle with the agents inside, leaving the civil guards injured and the car severely damaged and unusable. for the service.

From that moment on, this person’s whereabouts were unknown, while the Civil Guard kept all lines of investigation open to locate him, knowing that his knowledge of the environment allowed him to move and hide in the area easily and that, despite lacking a permit driving, he moved around in his SUV.

Despite the previous surveillance that the agents had carried out at the home and the results were negative, the Civil Guard was able to determine that this person was hidden somewhere there.

For this reason, the Civil Guard proceeded to carry out a thorough study of the house, detecting a cavity, enabled in the ceiling, where the criminal was hiding. Likewise, the agents found a second cache that was difficult to locate, perfectly camouflaged with a tile on the floor, under the bed in one of the rooms.