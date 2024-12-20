12/20/2024



Updated at 2:49 p.m.





The Court of First Instance Number 98 of Madrid has summoned the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to attend a conciliation ceremony on February 12 for a lawsuit filed by Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid. Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for an alleged violation of the right to honor.

It is worth remembering that the head of the Executive You are not required to appear in person.but you can do so through your legal representation, in this case the State Attorney’s Office, as ‘El Mundo’ has reported and legal sources have confirmed to Ep.

If Sánchez chooses not to conciliate, González Amador may continue with the lawsuit for a violation of the right to honor or may resort to criminal proceedings with a complaint for libel and slander.

Ayuso’s boyfriend sued Sánchez after the President of the Government, from Brussels, showed his support for the work of the State Attorney General, Alvaro Garcia Ortizinvestigated by the Supreme Court for revealing González Amador’s secrets. In defense of the highest representative of the Public Ministry, Sánchez affirmed that the origin of the scandal is in Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff, whom he referred to as “partner of a confessed criminal».