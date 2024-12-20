Christmas is one of the most anticipated moments of the yearespecially for those who impatiently await the December 22date on which the Christmas lottery will take place. At this time it is common to remember the excitement of previous years and, specifically in the Region of Murcia, one of the best scenarios took place after which many neighbors were able to take advantage of it to buy houses, plug holes and, ultimately, improve the town.

It was in the early morning of December 22, 1964 when lightning struck the clock of the church of the Immaculate Conception in the municipality of Fortuna, a town well known for its famous spa.

The storm passed with the morning, with a dawn that came with an unexpected gift. It was specifically at 9:45 a.m. when the number was announced “20,426“. El Gordo de Navidad had fallen in Fortuna and the neighbors could not be happier.

The award provided the municipal area with 37.5 million pesetasat 60,000 for each ballot that was distributed throughout the neighborhood. This was the basis for the town to radically change and prosper.

From the administration of Calle de la Cruz The ballots came out that would be sold throughout the neighborhood. The lottery’s son, Jorge Lajara, was the one who took them to the town hall and then distributed them through checkbooks. The tickets cost 10 pesetas, 8 were for the game and 2 were for profit.

60 years have passed since the news that would change the life of the town occurred and its inhabitants continue to remember it fondly. Many were able to buy a house without having to take out a loan.

A part of the tenths were distributed by Local Police Corporal Joaquín Palazónfrom Cieza, but had settled with his family in Fortuna. A few days before the draw he went to various districts with the purpose of “discovering” one of the numbers that no one wanted to buy and he ended up being the winner.

“He went to sell it in the fields with the motorcycle. It was raining a lot, but he went there. Many people kept the ticket but did not pay for it because they had no money,” the corporal’s daughter told Europa Press.

The news caused a great stir and it was no wonder. Since it was known, the entire town came to the doors of the Town Hall to celebrate. “We lived in a warehouse and my father was able to buy a house for his family,” says Palazón’s daughter.

The coadjutor bishop, Juan Cánovaswas another of the winners and wanted to share the 12,000 duros among his family, various works of the Apostolic Sisters school and those most needy people in the community.

The family of the current councilor, Catalina Herrero, got a part of this prize. With Gordo’s money they were able to cover holes with repairs that they needed in their house. “It was a very special moment because it touched many people who needed it; there were neighbors who didn’t have a bathroom and with that money they were able to do it,” says Herrero.

Another option that neighbors had to acquire this number was through the Bar Celó, by Francisco Barceló. The owner distributed the ticket in exchange for a third of beer.