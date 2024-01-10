This Tuesday, January 9, a television channel in Ecuador experienced terrible moments of anguish and panic that were captured on videowhen a group of criminals broke in in the middle of the news broadcast, threatening the journalists and workers who were there.

The incident occurred at the facilities of the TC television channel, located in the city of Guayaquil, southwest of Ecuador. Some journalists who were present recounted his terrible experience. We tell you what they said.

It is very terrible what the country has experienced

“First I want to thank God that we are alive, because It was a really violent attack.. In addition to thanking the citizens, who have been very attentive to us,” said Jorge Rendón, journalist for the TC Televisión network, in a video recorded at the channel's facilities.

On the other hand, one of his companions, José Luis Calderón, who, although he tried to be calm at all times when the attack occurred, experienced one of the most terrifying moments of his life. “In the midst of the uproar, One of them took out some type of explosive device and placed it in my pocket. outside of the jacket for a few seconds,” Calderón told Blu Radio.

Rendón also narrated what happened seconds before the criminals entered the channel. “We were live, giving the news, when at 2:10 pm we heard and thought there was a fight, but it wasn't. The producer tells us internally: Be careful, they are attacking us, they are robbing us, they are assaulting us.“said the journalist.

TC television channel occupied by armed men who subdued the media's staff during a live broadcast. Photo: EFE/Ecuador Police

We don't want this to happen again

“They tried to force their way in because they wanted to enter the studio so that we could say what they wanted,” said Rendón, “thank God we lasted a little“We were in a safe place, they didn't see us, but they asked about us,” he continued.

In the incident, a cameraman was shot and wounded. Then the police arrived and surrounded the canal, moments later they recovered the facilities. “We don't want this to be repeated,” the journalist concluded.

The terrible episode occurred in the midst of the escalation of violence that the neighboring country is going through in recent weeks due to the constant riots inside six prisons, the escape of prisoners and the kidnapping of police officers.

Given the situation, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, declared “internal armed conflict” in the country.

