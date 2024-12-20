A 64-year-old driver has more than doubled the alcohol level permitted behind the wheel in the test carried out after driving in reverse, on Santa Lucía Street in Santander, and running over a 45-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries.

At the time of the accident, at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, The victim did not require medical assistancealthough he stated that he would later go to a medical center on his own. Agents from the Local Police Report Unit, in charge of reporting the accident, asked the driver to take a breathalyzer test.

The test result was positive, doubling the allowed rate. Consequently, they initiated judicial proceedings as investigated but not detained, for an alleged crime against road safety, specifically for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages.