The bad joke first, so that’s out of the way: Of course, Bill Belichick is the perfect football coach for the students at the University of North Carolina – he has recently proven that he likes hanging out with younger people. Okay, that’s actually just a subtle allusion to the fact that the 72-year-old is in a relationship with Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years his junior, and jokes about it – for example on the Netflix special of his former protégé Tom Brady – demonstrates amazing taking skills and self-irony. The man who was said to not even have a basement where he could go to laugh has something like a sense of humor after all.

It’s also no joke that Belichick is actually becoming a varsity coach, even though many thought it was an April Fool’s joke in December. Belichick is an NFL legend with six Super Bowl victories as a head coach and two more as an assistant, has been a coach in the NFL professional league for 49 years and, together with Brady at the New England Patriots, is the most successful coach-quarterback team in history. And now he’s going to be a football coach at a university that’s more famous for basketball. North Carolina won six titles, including the one in 1982 with a young man named Michael Jordan. The football department, on the other hand: no title in 136 years, six wins and six defeats this season, mediocre. Belichick’s decision to become a coach there is like Jürgen Klopp taking over the football department of the Alba Berlin basketball club – if it actually existed.

There are still good reasons for both sides to enter into this relationship. The most obvious one for the coach: There was no NFL team that wanted to give Belichick sole control over sports. He met with the Atlanta Falcons at the end of last season, but in the end he wasn’t even on the shortlist for the head coaching job. During the current season, he acted as a Damocles sword of speculation for the coaches of disappointing teams: Hey, they’ll definitely get Belichick soon. But he quickly realized that he was just making a threatening gesture.

According to well-informed NFL circles, that really offended him, and Belichick decided that moving to the university was a good idea: He would receive $55 million there for five years, plus $20 million for his personal rights and the guarantee that he will be allowed to implement a 400-page book of ideas for change undisturbed, with the prospect of immediate success.

The Belichick name attracts and generates additional sources of income

That’s the huge difference between university and professionals: players play a maximum of four seasons at college; The rule changes regarding transfers between universities ensure that changes can be implemented much more quickly. Less than a week after signing, he brought in offensive line force of nature Christo Kelly and ensured that quarterback Bryce Baker – who is one of the top ten playmakers in his class and has a chance at an NFL career – doesn’t transfer to Penn State . “We try to convey our ideas to players,” said Belichick: “But to be honest: numerous players and their advisors are currently coming to us and asking whether we have a place for them.”

The name Belichick is attractive, and it helps that college actors can now be paid for their personal rights: for advertising, their photo on video games or Instagram channels. These are revenue streams based on attention; Over the past two years as coach at the University of Colorado, former football and baseball professional Deion Sanders has shown how you can cleverly use this new system to your advantage. He almost orchestrates public perception, turning a 1:11 team two years ago into a team that achieved a 9:3 record this year and from which his son Shedeur and pass receiver Travis Hunter are likely to be among the first five players to leave Be selected by an NFL franchise in April. A study found that all the fuss about Sanders (who always has an Amazon camera crew with him for a documentary series) has generated $113.2 million in additional revenue for the college and the city of Boulder.

This also makes it clear why North Carolina not only signed Belichick, but also gave him the master key to the football faculty. His long-time companion Michael Lombardi is already a manager, and his son Steve (currently assistant coach at the University of Washington) could soon follow. Because of these new rules, college football has become a Wild West with many gray areas. Just google the terms “Deflategate” and “Spygate” (or click this link) to understand: There is probably no one in the history of sport who studies the rule book so closely – and then deals with gray areas (even the darker ones). to achieve maximum success.

The alliance between North Carolina and Belichick also carries risks

So North Carolina and Belichick are hoping for a relationship that will be rewarding for both parties. But of course there are risks: As an NFL coach, Belichick was notorious for dressing down young players in particular and subordinated everything, absolutely everything, to the success of the team. Now he has responsibility for 105 young people, some of whom (like playmaker Baker) see North Carolina simply as a showcase for NFL talent scouts and therefore interpret success in a different way than the coach who has to win. It is said that the question is not whether it will crash. But just when.

There is another huge difference between college and the NFL: rivalries are more meaningful, for many fans they are more important than the balance at the end of the season. North Carolina must beat Duke, however and wherever. On the field, they lost 20-21 that year. However, on the same day that Duke announced that it had signed the best quarterback in the transfer window, North Carolina announced the hiring of its new, very prominent football coach. From then on, no one was interested in Darian Mensah anymore, everyone was talking about Belichick. Of course, this is entirely in keeping with Bill Belichick’s sense of humor.