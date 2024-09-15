An accident has shaken the Turin Motor Show during a rally and sports car exhibition. A Lancia Rally 037involved in the parade, lost control and ended up in the crowd St. Charles Squareat the height of St. Teresa Streetin the heart of the city. The accident, which occurred around 12:30 today, involved and injured 12 people in the audienceseven of whom were injured and five were taken to hospital for checks.

Accident at the Turin Motor Show, what happened

The accident occurred while racing cars were parading through the streets of Turin as part of the event. From what has been reconstructed, the driver of the Lancia 037 allegedly committed a mistake during a maneuver, causing the vehicle to leave the road and its impact with the crowd at the edge of the path, which had been contained behind safety barriers.

So Much Fear During the 2024 Turin Motor Show Parade

The following intervened immediately: Law Enforcement and emergency services. Two teams of rescuers, one of the Green Cross of Turin and the other of the Red Cross of Moncalieriarrived on site to provide assistance. The Municipal Police is investigating the dynamics of the accident, has listened to the driver of the car and is verifying that the organizer has implemented the safety measures.

The Lancia 037 that accelerates, skids and skids.

Lancia Rally 037 against the public in Turin

The impact of the Lancia Rally 037 against the public caused a lot of fear and injured at least 12 spectators. Among the five people transported to the Mauriziano Hospital, two suffered more serious consequences: a 29-year-old woman, who suffered a leg fracture and received a yellow code, and a man who suffered trauma to the lower abdomen.

The driver of the Lancia Rally 037 lost control of the car and ended up in the crowd

Three children, aged between between 7 and 8 years oldwere taken to the Maria Vittoria Hospital for treatment bruises suffered.

The Lancia 037 was seized and the organizers suspended all dynamic car activities scheduled for the day.

Video of the accident at the Turin Motor Show

«We are deeply sorry – declared the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo – for what happened and we express our solidarity and closeness to all the people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery. The medical emergency vehicles present intervened promptly to provide the necessary assistance, while the local police started investigations to ascertain the dynamics of the facts and the responsibilities of the driver.».

Read also:

→ The new cars presented at the 2024 Turin Motor Show

→ News

→ Road accident news

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!