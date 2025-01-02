Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 01/02/2025



A 10 year old girl of age died yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 1, after falling from a tenth floor in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

For reasons that are still unknown, the girl rushed from the window of his home in a block of buildings in the area around Mesa y López street in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The National Police has opened a investigation to clarify the facts although the first data indicate that it was an accident.

The minor was at home with her father and a younger sister when, for unknown reasons, the tragedy occurred.