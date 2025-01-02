Solaria rises 3.20% and Acciona Energía rises 2.50% on this Thursday morning, in the first trading session of the year (since yesterday, the 1st, the market was closed for the New Year celebration). The two renewable companies are the most bullish within the Ibex 35 at the start of 2025, after having experienced resounding collapses last year.

Right behind them, too They are among the most bullish Indra (which scores 1.90%), as well as Aena and Iberdrola (which in both cases increase by 1%). Also in the top 10 for increases on this first day are Grifols, Fluidra, Acerinox, Endesa and Naturgy, all of them with increases of less than 1%.

On the other side of the scale, Banking leads the declines, with Santander and BBVA both dropping 3.20%Sabadell losing 2.70%, Unicaja 2.30%, Bankinter losing 1.90% and CaixaBank 1.60%. Among the most bearish in today’s session we also find Ferrovial, Amadeus, Merlin Properties and IAG, with decreases in all cases of less than 1%.

The rebound experienced by the most listed greenSolaria and Acciona Energía, this Thursday, comes after their collapse in the whole of 2024, when they were the most bearish companies in the entire Ibex. Solaria, dedicated to the generation of photovoltaic solar energy, fell 58% in the year that just ended, while Acciona Energía fell 37% (in between, Grifols, which sank 41%). Solaria’s decline was not only striking within the benchmark stock index in Spain, but the company also ranked as the seventh most bearish in the world renewable energy index, the S&P Global Clean Energy, which includes 100 global companies in the sector. . After the declines of the last year, the market expects green listed companies to appreciate by around 33% this year. It remains to be seen to what extent the election of Trump as the new president of the United States affects them (the Republican is openly against some clean energies, such as offshore wind). You may be interested in: Sustainable investment fund managers face 2025 without fear of Trump.