This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The Moon will travel today in a much more harmonious and favorable position than yesterday, and as a consequence a more fruitful day awaits you and in which things will come out more easily. Perhaps, even, you notice more in your most intimate relationships, with your partner and the closest loved ones. Realizations and joys.

Taurus

Today the moon will travel by your sign, in a harmonious and favorable cosmic state. This will make you have a fruitful and pleasant day, both in labor, material and social matters, as well as in affective life. It will be an excellent day to take any type of initiative, or display an intense activity.

Gemini

Today you will have a lucky day, especially for everything related to money and your heritage, as well as the initiatives you take regarding these issues. But although it is lucky, you don’t think you are waiting for a path full of luck and facilities. Everything will come out as you want, but it will cost you a lot of work.

Cancer

Today your regent, the moon, will be in excellent position and will be an ideal time for you to face problems or other issues that you did not dare so far. But today the moon will not only bring you more luck, but it will also give you a bolder or safer character of you. Success but with great fight.

Leo

In part, thanks to the excellent position of the moon and other planets, today you can have a clearly positive day, both in matters of work, financial or social, as well as in the personal field. And not only will luck be on your side, but also, you can have excellent intelligence and intuition.

Virgo

Today the positive influence of the Moon will drive you to worry a little more about your harmony and well -being, and not load so much of duties, responsibilities and sacrifices of all kinds. It is better that you advance something more slowly, to go like a bullet, but you leave your life, your dreams and happiness along the way.

Pound

Behind your extremely cordial, close and kind character, a clearly more cerebral, pessimistic and melancholic personality would actually hide. Generally, you usually hide it well, however, today that other facet of your personality will be clearly noticed, especially in your affective and family life.

Scorpio

An excellent influence of the moon, unlike the previous day, will make you have a especially pleasant and happy day today, especially in the sentimental, familiar and other intimate relationships. It will also be favorable for financial work and issues, although there you will have to move prudence.

Sagittarius

You have a big heart and that is one of your greatest virtues. But at the same time, that leads you to be too confident and get painful disappointments. And today you will have some experience of this type, especially at work, but luck is always by your side and you will quickly see the authentic background of that person.

Capricorn

Unlike yesterday, today the Moon will be in a more favorable position and will bring you luck for your worldly affairs, work, finance and social life, where your initiatives and actions will be successful. Actually, it is a fairly good or inspired day, which does not suit you to pass. Good luck for businesses and judgments.

Aquarium

Sometimes it is good to be distrustful about love, since it is an area in which one usually takes quite a lot of surprises; However, it is not good to always close the door to dreams and opportunities, since, at the moment, life is putting a person on your way, and turning your back would be a mistake.

Pisces

Today you are going to face this day with enough fear and concern, and yet it will end up being a much more pleasant and lucky day than you would have imagined. Where you expect problems or dangers, you will find, however, quite the opposite, both in matters of work or money, as well as love life.