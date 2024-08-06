Following the fight that took place this Sunday in Area Two of the Social Reintegration Centre (Cereso) number 3, last night seventy-six persons deprived of liberty (ppl’s) were transferred to other penitentiary centres.

Antonio Garfio, spokesman for the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) reported that during the afternoon and evening of Monday, August 5, the SSPE relocated the 76 inmates from Cereso No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez to Ceresos 1 and 4 within the state of Chihuahua.

“The simultaneous movements were carried out by elements of the Penitentiary Custody and for this they used armored vehicles, procedural units and Police Deployment units,” he said.

He said that 60 ppl’s were transferred to Cereso No. 1, based in Aquiles Serdán and 16 more were sent to Cereso No. 4, based in Hidalgo del Parral.

The fight that took place on Sunday was reported at 6:00 p.m. and left seven inmates injured, who are still in the General Hospital.

After the situation was under control, the custodial staff carried out a search and found “homemade” weapons, as well as objects that were prohibited inside the cells, a situation that will be investigated by the Internal Control body, it was announced. For these violent events and, according to the statements of the injured inmates, Emmanuel FP, Rogelio IL alias “Chupón”, as well as José Miguel CT, nicknamed “Micky”, were identified as probable perpetrators, announced personnel from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.